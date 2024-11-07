Liam Payne's body finally returns to the UK after autopsy delays

After a long wait, Liam Payne’s body is finally flown to his home country, the UK, as resources confirmed to Page Six. The singer fell to his death from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. After his sudden demise, his body remained in Argentina for autopsy and other tests to ensure there was no foul play in his death. After extensive toxicology testing, Liam Payne's body has been returned to the UK for burial following his accidental death in Argentina. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Liam Payne’s body to return home

Payne's father, Geoff Payne who has been in the country along with the singer's bodyguard, since the accident will be bringing his son’s body back home for his burial. The primary reason behind his body’s release being delayed was the toxicology tests which take a long time to be completed.

In the singer’s case, it took even more time as any drugs Payne consumed before his test might have been cut by an unknown substance(s) which complicated the results. A security source revealed to the news outlet that the singer’s body has been released from the judicial morgue.

Based on a local journalist’s video, his coffin was already on board a flight on Wednesday. The Bedroom Floor singer will be put to rest following a memorial service. It is expected that the service will be attended by One Direction members– Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

Another round of investigations

While the singer is being laid to rest his death investigation is far from it. The police officers conducted another round of raids on the house of two employees who work at the hotel Payne was staying at and one of his other “friends” to track down who exactly sold drugs to him, as reported by TMZ on Wednesday.

The law enforcers revealed to the media outlet that the raid was conducted on Tuesday night along with searching the worker’s lockers and the security footage of the hotel. It is also believed that the investigation has revealed the identity of the “friend” who sold drugs to the singer, however, he was not at home during the raid.