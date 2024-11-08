‘I’m leaving…’: 50 Cent breaks silence on Trump's victory after rejecting $3M offer to perform at rally, faces flak

50 Cent came under fire for congratulating President-elect Donald Trump on his election win. Earlier, the rapper turned down a multimillion-dollar invitation to appear at a Trump's campaign rally. 50 Cent in July paid tribute to Trump after he survived an assassination attempt. During his performance in Boston, he added Trump's face to his “Get Rich Or Die Tryin” album cover.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, 50 Cent posted two throwback pictures of the two, after Trump won second term in the White House as the 47th president of the United States.

“I don’t care how the fight goes, I’m leaving with the winner s–t. I still don’t know what’s going on 🤦 congratulations!” he wrote in the caption before tagging his alcohol brands.

‘Why did you have to post this?’: Netizens ask 50 Cent

Reacting to his Instagram post, one critics commented: “*deletes every 50cent song in my playlist*.”

“Bro hate his own kind,” another dissenter chimed in.

“Please name one thing you expect him to do that benefits black people. And the explain how you will feel when he grants immunity for policemen who kill unarmed black men. I’ll wait,” a third person wrote in the comment section.

Expressing the disappointment, one netizen asked: “Why did you have to post this?”, while reminding him that “you said you were staying out of politics.”

During his appearance at “The Breakfast Club”, 50 Cent said that he declined a $3 million offer to take part at Trump's grand event at Madison Square in New York City last month.

The artist nodded and responded, “Mhm,” when asked if he had also received a payment offer in July to perform at the Republican National Convention.

He asserted that talks did not last “far” since he is “afraid of politics.”

Later in July, 50 Cent paid tribute to Trump after he survived an assassination attempt. During his performance in Boston, he added Trump's face to his “Get Rich Or Die Tryin” album cover.

After defeating Kamala Harris in one of the most spectacular comebacks in US political history, Trump congratulated his supporters and called it a “magnificent victory for the American people.” In addition, he mentioned the July 13 assassination attempt and stated, “God spared my life for a reason”.