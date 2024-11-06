Menu Explore
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
Will One Direction members perform at Liam Payne's funeral? Read on to find out

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Nov 06, 2024 04:45 PM IST

Liam Payne was discovered in 2010 alongside his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. They split in 2016.

Ever since the tragic death of singer Liam Payne, fans of the One Direction band, comprising Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, have been hoping for the members to reunite to pay a musical tribute to their bandmate. Now, a recent report has finally put an end to all the speculations. Also read: Liam Payne OD'ed, revived at least once while battling drug addiction before death: He was not ready for Netflix show

Liam Payne, former member of the group One Direction, died last month after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina. (AFP)
Liam Payne, former member of the group One Direction, died last month after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina. (AFP)

Will they or won’t they?

According to a report in Radaronline, the bandmates will be reuniting in grief. They will be getting together for the first time since they split up at Liam's funeral.

It is believed that the members could potentially sing a “moving tribute at the service in the style of Elton John's moving Candle in the Wind tribute at the funeral of Princess Diana".

“But they are yet to send word of a musical farewell to their close pal and may opt to pay their respects alongside other members of the congregation,” shared the insider.

The funeral is expected to take place in Liam's hometown of Wolverhampton in the West Midlands on Friday.

In fact, there is also a buzz around "a possible short reunion tour” with Zayn, Harry, Niall and Louis. These whispers got louder after Zayn cryptically put out posts with 1D songs in the background.

An insider shared that the “members will do something to celebrate his life and pay tribute to him. I can't see a full-scale tour, but I could see something along the lines of a show, a new track/ song”.

About One Direction

Liam was discovered on The X Factor in 2010 alongside his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. The five musicians auditioned for the show solo, but were put together to form a band and eventually came in third place in the competition. Later, One Direction was signed to Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment. The band went on to become one of the highest-selling boy bands in history, selling 70 million records worldwide before announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

About Liam’s death

Liam died after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires. He died on October 16. An autopsy has been conducted as well. Liam’s father also visited Buenos Aires to identify the singer’s body and collect his leftovers. His death was ruled a result of multiple injuries from a fall, with a preliminary toxicology report revealing the presence of substances. Liam had gone to South America to support Niall, who was touring to promote his third studio album, The Show.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
