Louis Tomlinson mourns 'brother' Liam Payne, promises to be 'uncle' to his son Bear: 'Wish I got chance to say goodbye'

After Zayn Malik and Harry Styles, another of Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates, has posted a moving tribute to him. Singer Louis Tomlinson took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of the two of them, along with a long note about Liam's sudden untimely death. (Also read: Zayn Malik pens heartbreaking tribute to One Direction bandmate Liam Payne) Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson during their One Direction days(Instagram)

Louis shared a throwback picture of them on stage from their One Direction days. In the caption alongside, he addressed Liam's sudden death. "I am beyond devastated to be writing this, but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to every day, such a positive, funny, and kind soul. I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for."

Praising Liam for his musical talents and contribution to their band, Louis added, “Liam was an incredible songwriter with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band. And for the record, Liam was, in my opinion, the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.”

Louis' message for Liam

Louis then left 'a message to you Liam if you’re listening'. Addressing the late singer in first person, he added, “I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.”

Liam, who died in Argentina at 31, is survived by a six-year-old son, Bear. Promising to be there for him, Louis wrote, "I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was. I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you."

Fans found the heartfelt note tearjerking. "I can't stop crying," one wrote in the comments. Another added, "I can’t handle this, babe. We’re here for you. Love you."

Liam Payne's death

Liam Payne died on Wednesday after a fall from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As per reports, the hotel had called the police before his death complaining about an erratic, violent guest who 'may be under the influence of drugs and alcohol'. The preliminary autopsy has confirmed that Liam was intoxicated, suggesting that he 'jumped' in a state of 'semi or total unconsciousness'. Police in Argentina are now investigating the events and circumstances that led to Liam's death.