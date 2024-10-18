Zayn Malik pens heartbreaking tribute to One Direction bandmate Liam Payne: 'What I'd give to give you one last hug'

Hours after One Direction singer Liam Payne's untimely and shocking death in Argentina, his former bandmate and friend Zayn Malik has penned a heartbreaking tribute to him. Taking to Instagram, Zayn wrote a long note for his departed 'brother' and shared a picture of them from their One Direction days. (Also read: Taylor Swift ‘devastated’ by Liam Payne’s death, ‘plans’ tribute during Eras Tour) Liam Payne's death has devastated Zayn Malik, he wrote on Instagram

Zayn Malik's tribute

Zayn posted a photo of Liam and him hugging and sleeping, seemingly from their touring days at One Direction. In a long note alongside, he addressed Liam's passing. "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives," wrote Zayan.

Addressing Liam in first person, Zayn further added, “I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my iite. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.”

The singer added how Liam always was the more sensible one of the group and how he 'secretly respected' him for being 'headstrong, opinionated'. Calling Liam 'the most qualified in every sense' in music, Zayn added, "I knew nothing in comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional."

Opening up on the loss he felt, Zayn wrote, "I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.I will cherish all the memories I have with youin my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace you are. and you know how loved you are."

The emotional tribute had fans in tears with many writing in the comments that the note 'broke them'.

Liam Payne's death

Liam Payne died on Wednesday after a fall from his third-floor room at a hotel in Argentina. The preliminary autopsy has suggested that Liam was intoxicated and on a cocktail of alcohol and drugs, suggesting that he 'jumped' in a state of 'semi or total unconsciousness'. Tributes have poured in from across the globe over the death of the 31-year-old music star.