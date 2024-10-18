'I will miss him always': Harry Styles remembers friend Liam Payne in moving tribute

Harry Styles has broken his silence on the death of his bandmate and friend Liam Payne. The British singer took to Instagram to pen a moving tribute to Liam, hours after a tragic fall in Buenos Aires took his life. Liam and Harry were part of the hugely successful boy band One Direction. (Also read: Zayn Malik pens heartbreaking tribute to One Direction bandmate Liam Payne) Harry Styles and Liam Payne were both part of One Direction

Harry Styles' tribute

In an Instagram post, Harry Styles shared a picture of Liam performing on stage and penned a note alongside, calling the late singer "warm, supportive and incredibly loving."

"I am truly devastated by Liam's passing," he wrote. “His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it. Liam lived wide-open, with his heart on his sleeve; he had an energy for life that was infectious.”

The emotional tribute left fans emotional. "All of your posts are giving us closure idk why and how but they are. Hope you’re okay Harry. Stay strong," wrote one. Another commented on the post, saying, "Can’t process this." Some referred to their other One Direction bandmates and said, "Sending love to all of u." Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, two of the other members of One Direction, also posted emotional tributes to Liam on their Instagram. The band also released a joint statement, saying they were all 'devastated'.

Liam Payne's death

Liam Payne, 31, died on Wednesday after a fall from his third-floor room at a hotel in Argentina. The preliminary autopsy has suggested that Liam was intoxicated and on a cocktail of alcohol and drugs, suggesting that he 'jumped' in a state of 'semi or total unconsciousness'. Police in Argentina are now investigating the events and circumstances that led to Liam's death. Meanwhile, tributes have poured in from across the globe, from fans and celebrities alike.