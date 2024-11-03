One Direction star Liam Payne’s funeral might take place next week: Report

Former One Direction member Liam Payne's funeral is reportedly scheduled to take place next week, following his sudden passing in Argentina. According to sources, his body will be repatriated to the UK within the next 48 hours. Also read: Liam Payne OD'ed, revived at least once while battling drug addiction before death: He was not ready for Netflix show Singer Liam Payne poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London, (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo)(REUTERS)

About the funeral

According to sun.co.uk, Liam’s funeral will reportedly take place next week with the former One Direction star's body to be flown back to the UK in the next 48 hours. “At the latest, the 31-year-old could be back in the UK by Wednesday - with his funeral to be held in St Paul's Cathedral in Wolverhampton,” said the report.

The singer-songwriter died after falling from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires last month.

Liam's body arrived at the British cemetery in the city two days after he died as authorities investigated his death. Now, his body will reach the UK within 48 hours with all the paperwork now completed, Sun quoted Argentinian daily La Nacion as stating.

An autopsy was performed on Liam which determined he received 25 injuries in the fall that killed him.

Last week, Argentinian cops raided his hotel looking for information on alleged drug dealing staff who sold to Liam what he is believed to have consumed before he died.

It is believed that Liam was smuggled drugs hidden in a soap box. The officers are now probing two hotel staff including a cleaner.

Prosecutors said in a statement they believe Liam was “in a state of semi or total unconsciousness" during a substance-induced episode when he fell.

Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has also revealed the pair planned to marry next year in a touching tribute to Liam.

About Liam Payne’s death

The singer's death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires. He died on October 16.

An autopsy has been conducted as well. Liam’s father also visited Buenos Aires to identify the singer’s body and collect his leftovers. His death was ruled a result of multiple injuries from a fall, with a preliminary toxicology report revealing the presence of substances.