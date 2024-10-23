Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares devastating ‘love note’ he wrote her before tragic death

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who is currently “devastated” by the tragic singer's death, has broken her silence in a heart-touching social media post. Taking to Instagram, Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy disclosed that the couple intended to get married next year.(Instagram)

A week after his untimely death, the 31-year-old lost his life following a fall from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony.

Taking to Instagram, Cassidy disclosed that the couple intended to get married next year.

In a emotional tribute, she shared their beautiful pictures, stating that her heart is “shattered” and she does not know where to begin.

“I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone – millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved.”

Kate Cassidy opens up about her and Liam's plan to get married

She further called him her “best friend” and love of her life. Stressing that everyone who came in his touch felt as unique as she did, she lauded him, writing: “Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into.”

“None of this feels real, and I can’t wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I’m struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side. Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things.”

Labelling him as the sweetest soul with the most playful attitude, she remarked: “It feels like I’ve lost the best part of myself. I can’t imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life.”

Cassidy further disclosed about the couple's plans to gets married within a year.

She recalled that they were sitting outside on a lovely evening manifesting their life together.

Cassidy also shared a note that Liam gave to her telling her to not look at it. The note read, “Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever.”

In her heart-touching post, she further mentioned that she and Liam will be together forever, but not in the manner that they had intended. “You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel.”

Concluding her message, she said, “I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go.”

Liam passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday night after falling from the third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to Argentine police, the father-of-one “jumped from the balcony of his room” in an official statement sent to the Associated Press, seemingly ruling out any possibility of an unintentional fall or foul play.