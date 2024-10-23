Why has Liam Payne's body still not been handed over to his family in the UK?

Liam Payne’s body remains in Argentina after he fell to his tragic death on Wednesday, October 16. He has been examined for toxicology and an autopsy has been conducted as well. Liam’s father also visited Buenos Aires to identify the singer’s body and collect his leftovers. However, the question remains when will he be taken to his home country, the United Kingdom? Authorities shared with US Weekly the next steps following the singer’s death including what happens with his body. Liam Payne's body is still in Argentina as authorities await toxicology results. (AFP)

Steps followed post Payne’s death

Dr. Cristian Poletti, a lawyer specialised in criminal law and a university professor told the media outlet, “What is happening with Liam Payne’s body is fundamentally that they need to wait for the toxicological reports that usually take from one to two weeks, from 7 to 15 days, and until that result is obtained they will not release the body.”

She further explained, “Any death suspected of criminality, this is a suspected case of criminality, beyond the fact that everything points to the fact that it was a death by one’s own hand or whatever, needs a certain amount of time.”

Poletti revealed the next step will be to get a toxicological report which takes a long time. Payne’s partial autopsy report revealed that he had ingested a cocktail of drugs shortly before his death including a substance called pink cocaine.

The university professor added, “that[toxicological report] takes from 7 to 15 days,” Until those studies are done and everything that has to do with the autopsy of the body is confirmed, they will not release the body, they will not deliver the body to the family.”

When will Liam Payne’s body return to the UK?

The key concern is when Payne’s family will be able to take him home. Poletti explained the procedure that is followed before taking the body home. She explained, “In case they were to deliver it, they will not allow the incineration of the body. Nor will they allow them to take it out of the country. That is, once the body is completely released, the family can do whatever they want. They will allow the release, they will allow the body to travel to its place of origin. Before that, they will not do it.”

She revealed that once the toxicology reports are in and no doubts remain about the exact cause of death only then will the body be released to the family. She said, “I estimate that if everything points to a defenestration, that is, that the body fell by its own hand or jumped or did so due to alcohol or drugs, they will release it once the toxicology report is in.”

The professor added, “If there is no suspicion of another person in the room or of a hand that pushed it, I believe that as soon as the toxicology report comes back, they will release the body. Once it is released, they will allow it to be removed from the country.”