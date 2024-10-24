Liam Payne’s hotel raided by Argentina police amid drugs peddling probe

The Buenos Aires police recently raided the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where former One Direction member Liam Payne lost his life a week ago after falling from the balcony. Singer Liam Payne poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London, (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo)(REUTERS)

The 31-year-old British singer died after falling from the balcony of his third-floor room at the hotel on October 16. An autopsy revealed that Payne may have fallen in a “semi-conscious or unconscious” state, suffering multiple traumas, including a cranial fracture, as a result of the fall.

Buenos Aires police looking into Hotel's ‘documents and videos’

Argentinian newspaper LA NACION quoted a reliable source close the cops, “Personnel from the Special Investigations Division and the Special Technological Investigations Division were deployed [Wednesday] afternoon to the CasaSur Hotel in Palermo where the singer Liam Payne lost his life last week to carry out a raid […] to obtain elements of interest for the investigation.”

These elements reportedly include important “documents and videos” from the hotel’s lobby and courtyard plus investigators seized computers, phones, and other devices from the hotel.

Another insider told Us Weekly that the raid's primary focus was identifying the staff members who were on duty during Payne's stay, specifically on October 16 and the preceding days.

Authorities believe hotel employees may have played a role in supplying drugs to Payne, citing the Dove soapbox believed to have been used to smuggle drugs to the singer. The source added that “the hotel must provide” more security camera footage to assist in the investigation.

Payne has Pink Cocaine in his system

A toxicology report confirmed that Payne had “multiple substances in his system”, including crack cocaine, benzodiazepine, races of pink cocaine, a recreational drug containing a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA, and other substances at the time of his death.

Photographs taken during the raid on Wednesday show police officers combing through documents and moving in and out of the hotel's lobby as part of their investigation.

Payne had been staying at the hotel with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. After Cassidy left, Payne's behaviour reportedly became erratic. The hotel manager then dialled 911 and said Payne was “high on drugs and alcohol.” Just moments later, Payne was found in the hotel’s courtyard, having fallen from his balcony.