Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy reveals they had plans to marry; netizens say ‘thank you for loving him'

In a recent post on Wednesday, Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy expressed her profound heartbreak following her partner's unprecedented death. In a post-mortem examination, it was reported that the former One Direction star passed away due to multiple traumas and both internal and external hemorrhage after falling from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Liam Payne with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy

She said, “I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone – millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved. You are – because I can’t say were – my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did. Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into. None of this feels real, and I can’t wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I’m struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side. Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things. Liam, you had the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit. It feels like I’ve lost the best part of myself. I can’t imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life.”

Cassidy reflected on their time together, recalling how they had recently sat down to “manifest their lives” as a couple. She revealed she has a cherished note from Liam, which reads: “Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444. Liam.” She further added, “I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel. I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go.”

Liam's fans and other netizens showcased their love and support in the comment section. “You were the best for him Kate🤍,” said one. “Thank you for making him happy the way you do, stay strong, lots of love x,” said another Directioner. Others followed the same sentiment, sending messages of power to the grieving Kate. “It's too sad!! We lost someone we loved too much. May all our love console you at this moment! I love you and thank you for making our boy happy 🤍,” was a comment. “Kate. Thank you for making him so happy this past two years. It was clear he was full of life and happiness in your presence. Thank you. Sending you lots of prayers, every single day,” said another.

Liam found fame when Simon Cowell put him and his bandmates together to form the boyband One Direction in 2010. Since then, they have become a global sensation, winning hearts across the world.