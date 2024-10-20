Zayn Malik postpones US tour after Liam Payne's death, talks about 'heartbreaking loss' in new post

Following the death of Liam Payne, singer Zayn Malik has announced the postponement of the US leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, Zayn shared an update. The duo were members of the boy band One Direction. (Also Read | Zayn Malik pens heartbreaking tribute to One Direction bandmate Liam Payne) Zayn Malik shared a new post on Instagram and also spoke about Liam Payne.

Zayn postpones his tour

Zayn wrote, "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days."

The post continued, "Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates, love you all and thank you for your understanding." He made the announcement about the first solo tour during a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 18.

Zayn shared an update on Instagram.

What Zayn had said after Liam's death

After Liam Payne's death, Zayn had shared a post on Instagram and revealed that he had been speaking to his late friend, "hoping you can hear me." He reminisced about their bond, stating, "I lost a brother when you left us, and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly."

About Liam's death

An autopsy has confirmed that the British singer died of trauma and internal and external bleeding, as per news agency ANI. The report, released by Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No 14, stated that Liam died at 5.07 pm on Wednesday after falling from the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo district of the capital. Forensic doctors at the city's judicial morgue conducted the autopsy that night.

More about Liam's career

Liam was discovered on The X Factor in 2010 alongside his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. The five musicians auditioned for the show solo, but were put together to form a band and eventually came in third place in the competition. Later, One Direction was signed to Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment. The band went on to become one of the highest-selling boy bands in history, selling 70 million records worldwide before announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2016.