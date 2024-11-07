Menu Explore
Secret cameo: Eminem's Happy Gilmore 2 role confirmed? Rapper's comedy chops shone during New Jersey shoot | Report

ByAshima Grover
Nov 07, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Adam Sandler's sequel to the icon golf flick Happy Gilmore reportedly welcomed Eminem onboard for a top-secret cameo after Travis Kelce also joned the team.

Detroit's own Eminem secretly reunited onscreen with Adam Sandler after they shared the screen with each other in the 2009 film Funny People. The rapping legend will reportedly surprise fans with an appearance in the upcoming sports comedy, expanding the A-list cameo roster after NFL star Travis Kelce was also booked for the film.

Eminem performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central," June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP)
Eminem performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central," June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP)

Eminem quickly wrapped up his scene during a one-day shoot

The “Monster” rapper flew to New Jersey earlier this week to film his scenes for the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic 1996 golf flick. The US Sun’s November 6 evening report revealed that Eminem was spotted on Happy Gilmore 2’s New Jersey set on Tuesday. Nothing beyond his brief shooting schedule details have been spilled yet. However, an insider affirmed that the 52-year-old musician, who is a “big fan of the original movie” shockingly delivered the task with ease.

He came on board without a big entourage, keeping things low-key and focussing on the task at hand. “Fine with all the takes,” Eminem showcased his hidden comedic acting skills and had fun with what he was doing. Much like his cameo in the film, his presence at the filming set was also short-lived (but unforgettable). “He flew in just for this the night before and left the following night. It was a one-day shoot,” the source said, hinting at the rapper successfully wrapping up his contributions to the Adam Sandler hit.

Star-studded cameo list for Happy Gilmore 2

Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce reportedly filmed his own cameo last month. With these stellar cameos checked off Happy Gilmore 2’s agenda, it seems like the forthcoming premiere is heavily relying on the star power of big names from the sports and music industries to pull off a big sweep at the box office. It’s also been heavily rumoured that Latin superstar Bad Bunny, and professional golfers Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeaua and Rory McIlroy are also involved in the production.

