Taxi Driver 3 confirms stars and release timeline

Fan-favorite Korean drama Taxi Driver is making a thrilling comeback with its highly anticipated third season this year. SBS officially confirmed the news expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support from viewers. Taxi Driver 3(sbs)

Adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name, Taxi Driver revolves around a taxi service that seeks justice for victims left unheard by the legal system.

Taxi Driver 3 release window

On February 6 KST, SBS announced the arrival of Taxi Driver's third season, set to premiere in the latter half of the year. Behind the scenes, writer Oh Sang Ho, the mastermind behind the first two seasons, is back to pen another gripping chapter. This time, he’s teaming up with director Kang Bo Seung, who co-directed Dr. Romantic 3.

Also read: Justin Bieber and Hailey step out for a rare date night amid divorce rumours and concerning behaviour reports

Building on the success of its previous seasons, the drama promises to retain its signature thrills while taking the story to even greater heights.

Taxi Driver 3 cast lineup

The Taxi Driver squad is getting back together for another action-packed season! Season 3 will reunite the entire Rainbow Taxi crew, bringing fans more of the tight-knit teamwork and vigilante justice they love.

Also read: Blake Lively sued again: PR firm files defamation suit over It Ends With Us feud

Lee Je Hoon returns as Kim Do Gi, the fearless driver at the heart of the operation, while Kim Eui Sung reprises his role as the team's leader, Jang Sung Cheol. Pyo Ye Jin is back as Ahn Go Eun, the tech genius, and Jang Hyuk Jin and Bae Yoo Ram return as Choi Kyung Goo and Park Jin Uhn, the mechanics.

Before Season 2 wrapped, Lee Je Hoon had already hinted at his eagerness for another round, saying, “I would love to create another story with this family.” With their bond stronger than ever, excitement is through the roof for what’s next.