Blake Lively sued again: PR firm files defamation suit over It Ends With Us feud

Blake Lively finds herself in legal trouble again, this time over a defamation suit filed by a crisis management firm. The lawsuit comes from Jed Wallace of Street Relations, who is accused of being involved in the public relations clash between Lively and It Ends With Us director-actor Justin Baldoni. Blake Lively returns to Instagram to share resources for Los Angeles wildfire victims, encouraging her followers to help. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP)(AFP)

Blake Lively sued by PR firm amid Justin Baldoni's feud

Wallace claims Lively’s actions are unjustly dragging him into ongoing legal disputes and has filed a complaint in Texas federal court seeking at least $7 million and a court order clearing his name of any wrongdoing.

The drama began after the Gossip Girl star accused Wallace of helping Baldoni’s team orchestrate a smear campaign against her on social media. According to her, he used digital platforms to create fake content that seemed to attack her while defending Baldoni.

This content was allegedly used to manipulate public opinion and build negative media attention. In response, Wallace denies these allegations, claiming he was falsely implicated in Lively’s sexual harassment and retaliation complaints. He argues that he had no involvement in the supposed smear campaign and that the lawsuit is a retaliatory response to her public accusations.

Also read: Tom Brady reacts to Gisele Bündchen's new baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Lively’s legal team responds with defiant statement

The lawsuit follows Lively’s recent filing in Texas state court, where she sought an order to depose Wallace. This legal action could potentially lead to him being added as a defendant in her ongoing case against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer.

Lively’s legal team, led by attorney Michael Gottlieb, dismissed Wallace’s lawsuit as part of a retaliatory effort. “Another day, another state, another nine-figure lawsuit seeking to sue Ms. Lively ‘into oblivion’ for speaking out against sexual harassment and retaliation,” said Lively’s legal team, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“This is not just a publicity stunt—it is transparent retaliation in response to allegations contained within a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint that Ms. Lively filed with the California Civil Rights Department. While this lawsuit will be dismissed, we are pleased that Mr. Wallace has finally emerged from the shadows, and that he too will be held accountable in federal court," they added.

Wallace denies all allegations of harassment and retaliation

In his 10-page lawsuit, Wallace refutes Lively’s claims that he was involved in any illegal harassment or retaliation. He argues that Lively’s petition, filed with the California Civil Rights Department, sparked the dispute without providing any factual evidence.

His lawyer Charles Babcock, points out that Lively later admitted she had no evidence to support her allegations. He further contends that neither Wallace nor his company had any role in the supposed harassment or retaliation. “Neither Wallace nor Street had anything to do with the alleged sexual harassment, retaliation, failure to investigate or aiding and abetting the alleged harassment or alleged retaliation. Neither could they have breached a contract with Lively because no such contract exists," he said in a statement.