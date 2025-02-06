Tom Brady reacts to Gisele Bündchen's new baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, have officially welcomed their first child together, marking a new chapter in their relationship. With the news making waves, many have been wondering how Tom Brady feels about his ex-wife’s growing family. Now, a source close to the former NFL star is shedding light on his reaction—and it might not be what some expected. Tom Brady learnt about Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy even before media reports were out, here's how (Tom Brady/Instagram)

Brady’s reaction to Bündchen's new baby

According to a PageSix source close to Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is “happy for Gisele” and wishes her nothing but the best. The insider also noted that Brady reached out to his ex-wife to congratulate her on the baby’s arrival personally.

Bündchen, 44, and Valente, 37, have been together for over a year, with romance rumours first surfacing in mid-2023. By October 2024, sources confirmed that the couple was expecting, describing them as “excited for this new chapter” and eager to create a “loving and peaceful environment” for their blended family.

TMZ first broke the news of the baby’s birth on February 5, noting that both Bündchen and the newborn are healthy. However, specific details about the baby’s name and birthdate remain under wraps.

Brady’s initial reaction to Gisele’s pregnancy

While Brady now appears to be in a good place with the news, reports suggest that learning about Bündchen’s pregnancy wasn’t easy at first. A source told the Daily Mail that “finding out Gisele was pregnant stung” and that the former quarterback needed time to process his emotions.

“Tom had to get out his feelings about it and he did it in his own time... But she is still the mother of two of his children, so he wants her to be okay," the source said.

Despite this, Bündchen reportedly made sure to inform Brady personally before the news went public, ensuring he didn’t hear about it from the media.

A look at their post-divorce lives

Brady and Bündchen finalised their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple shares two children, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12. Brady also has a 17-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Since their split, Bündchen and Valente have been spotted frequently together, with sources calling them “deeply in love.” Meanwhile, Brady has been linked to models Irina Shayk and Brooks Nader.

While their romantic lives have moved in different directions, it seems Brady and Bündchen remain committed to co-parenting and maintaining a respectful relationship.