Tom Brady admits he has ‘screwed up a lot’ as a father: ‘Being a parent is probably the hardest job’

Tom Brady recently admitted that he has “screwed up a lot” as a parent. While speaking to a crowd at the Fortune Global Forum in New York City on Tuesday, November 12, Brady said, “Being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have and we screwed up a lot and I’ve screwed up a lot as a parent.” Tom Brady admits he has ‘screwed up a lot’ as a father (Photo by Jane Gershovich / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Brady told the crowd that he is no “expert in parenting,” but always tries to be “dependable and consistent” for his “three amazing kids.”

Brady and his former wife Gisele Bündchen share two children together – Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. Brady also has a 17-year-old son named Jack from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady opens up about his ‘parenting style’

Brady, 47, also opened up about raising teenage boys, admitting that it “sucks” to be “Tom Brady’s son in so many ways,” according to a video obtained by TMZ. “There’s a lot of challenges I faced as a kid … my kid naturally are going to be faced with their own challenges … and I’ll be there to support them .. and I’ll be learning along the way with them,” he added.

Brady also praised his parents for encouraging him when he was a kid, and shaping his “parenting style.” “The blessing my parents gave me,” he recalled, “was when I was that longshot as a kid who was a backup quarterback on a freshman team, they never said, ‘Man, don’t do that. It’s going to be too hard. Let’s do something different. Let’s think about another backup plan.'”

He added, “They kind of said, ‘You know what? Go for it. Whatever you wanna be’… and that’s probably my parenting style.”

Meanwhile, Bündchen is expecting her third child, and her first with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente. The news reportedly shocked Brady, with an insider telling Page Six, “Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim but he never imagined they would be having a child together.”

“It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least,” the source added.