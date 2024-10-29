It has been reported that Tom Brady knew Gisele Bündchen was pregnant even before media reports were out. TMZ reported that the supermodel privately told her former husband about being pregnant with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente’s child. Tom Brady learnt about Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy even before media reports were out, here's how (Tom Brady/Instagram)

Brady and Bündchen, who divorced two years ago, share two children together – Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. Brady also has a son from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan – 17-year-old Jack.

Bündchen and Valente are now reportedly waiting until birth to find out the gender of their child. The model is currently five or six months along in her pregnancy. Neither Bündchen nor Brady have publicly addressed the news yet.

An insider told the outlet People in a statement, "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Bündchen confirmed her relationship with Valente in March this year. “This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It’s very different,” she told The New York Times. “It is very honest, and it’s very transparent.”

Tom Brady shares cryptic post

Meanwhile, hours after the news surfaced, Brady shared a cryptic post on Instagram. the future Hall of Fame quarterback posted the lyrics to ‘Landslide,’ alongside three heart emojis. Brady shared The Chicks’ remake of the song, originally created by Fleetwood Mac.

“Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?” the lyrics say.

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce in October 2022. "In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote at the time. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

Bündchen wrote, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”