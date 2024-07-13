Harry Styles joins Stevie Nicks to pay tribute to late Fleetwood Mac member and friend

Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks headlined the BST Hyde Park concert series on Friday, performing hits like "Don't Drag My Heart Around" and "Landslide." Nicks was joined by longtime friend Harry Styles to pay tribute to the late Christine McVie. Nicks, who shared a long friendship with McVie, informed the audience that she had asked Styles to join her in commemorating what would have been McVie's 81st birthday. Harry Styles joined Stevie Nicks to pay tribute to late friend Christine McVie on Friday.(@StevieNicks/X, @Harry_Styles/X)

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks pay tribute to late friend

The 76-year-old singer addressed the crowd in central London before she welcomed Styles on the show, as reported by Variety. With a heavy heart, she said, “At the end of the show, since the end of last year and since Christine passed away, I would say something about her, and I asked Harry to do this with me and it’s a lot to ask someone to sing a heavy song about a best friend that died so suddenly and so sadly.”

Remarking about the day, she said, “What I want to say to you is that Christine was Harry’s girl, she was my girl, she was your girl, and she loved all of you, and today would’ve been her birthday.”

The Watermelon Sugar star who accompanied her to pay tribute wore an embroidered songbird pin which was a reference to McVie’s performance of Songbird.

Nicks expresses gratitude to the concertgoers

Nicks shared how performing on the stage gives her solace and comfort whenever she deals with emotionally heavy situations in her life, such as the passing away of her close friend Christine. She said, “One thing that my mom used to say to me when I was little was… When I was hurt, she’d go ‘Stevie when you’re hurt, you always run to the stage.’ And that’s what I’ve been doing since Chris passed away.”

She expressed her gratitude to all the audience present for providing this space for her to cope with this loss. “All of you have helped me get over [her death] and I want you to know how much I appreciate it” and thanked Styles for being there for the performance and otherwise.

Christine died in December 2022 of a stroke while she was battling with the cancer.