Tom Brady shares cryptic post following Gisele Bündchen pregnancy news: ‘Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?’

Tom Brady shared a cryptic post hours after reports claimed that Gisele Bündchen, his ex-wife, was pregnant with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente’s child. Taking to his Instagram Story, the future Hall of Fame quarterback posted the lyrics to ‘Landslide.’ Postingthree heart emojis alongside the lyrics, Bradyshared The Chicks’ remake of the song, which had originally been created by Fleetwood Mac. Tom Brady shares cryptic post following Gisele Bündchen pregnancy news (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)(AP)

The lyrics say, “Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?”

Brady and Bündchen divorced two years back. They share two children together – Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. Brady has a 17-year-old son named Jack from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

(tombrady/Instagram)

According to TMZ, Bündchen gave Brady advanced notice of the pregnancy even before media reports were out. A source told People in a statement,"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

When Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce

On October 28, 2022, Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce on social media.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote at the time. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen wrote, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”