Tom Brady ‘never imagined’ ex-wife Gisele Bündchen would have baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady was reportedly “shocked” by Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy news. The former New England Patriots quarterback had “never imagined” that his ex-wife would start a family with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente, an insider told Page Six. Tom Brady was reportedly 'stunned' by the news about his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy

The news about Bündchen expecting a third child with her jiu-jitsu trainer comes nearly two years after she filed for divorce from Brady. The 44-year-old model and the NFL star called it quits after 13 years of marriage. In the wake of his ex-wife's pregnancy, a source told the outlet that “Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together.”

“It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least,” the insider went on. Brady shares two children- son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with the former Victoria's Secret Angel. The source explained that “after the initial shock wore off,” the 47-year-old athlete has “grown used to the idea and he’s happy for Gisele.”

“At the end of the day, Tom’s sole focus is on his children and his career. What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business,” the insider added. The news about Bündchen's pregnancy broke on Monday. She began dating Valente in June 2023, following her split from Brady.

According to TMZ, she is already about five or six months along in her pregnancy, with a due date in early 2025. The jiu-jitsu trainer and the Brazilian model are reportedly awaiting the birth to find out the gender of their child. They are also planning on having a home birth. Sources told the outlet that Brady found out about Bündchen's pregnancy before the news broke on the internet.