Gisele Bündchen set to welcome her third child, but first with Joaquim Valente, in …

Congratulations seem to be in order for Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente as the couple is reportedly expecting their first child. The news of a baby on the way came exactly two years after Gisele filed for divorce from Tom Brady. Insiders revealed to TMZ that the model is probably about close to the end of her second trimester. This means the baby will welcomed sometime in the early months of 2025. Gisele Bündchen is pregnant with her first child with Joaquim Valente.(@gisele/Instagram)

Gisele Bündchen is expecting a baby

On Monday, an insider close to the model and her boyfriend told People, “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.” Reportedly, there will be no gender reveal party for their baby as the couple is waiting for the birth to know if it is going to be a baby boy or baby girl.

This will be Gisele's third baby as she is a mother to son Benjamin,14, and daughter Vivian, 11 whom she shares with Brady from her previous marriage. In their divorce agreement, Brady and the supermodel agreed to have joint custody of their children. She is also stepmother to the former NFL star's child John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 17, with ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. However, this will be her first baby with Valente, as reported by The Mirror.

She was romantically linked to Valente first on November 22 when the latter was spotted on a vacation with former and her children in Costa Rica. They began dating in June 2023, as reported by Page Six. However, at the time she denied dating the Jiu-Jutsu trainer as their outing came only a month after her divorce from the former NFL star.

Gisele wants to keep things 'private'

The couple tried hard to keep their budding relationship under wraps, however, it was revealed in February that the two were “deeply in love”. A source told Page Six, “They were keeping things quiet — but recently there’s been more PDA; they’re happy to be affectionate with each other in public.” A month later Gisele hinted to Robin Roberts about her new relationship with Valente but insisted on keeping her love life “private”.

When she was asked if she would be “able to open up her heart again to someone” she admitted she still believed in love. She shared, “Right now, really my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for my family, but then yes, why not? Life is full of surprises. I don’t have a crystal ball that says what will happen tomorrow, but yes.”