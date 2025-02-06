Speechless, Bianca Censori's mom swears off her daughter after naked Grammys stunt with Kanye West

Bianca Censori’s family has always seemed to have it out against her husband, Kanye West. Sources have long whispered that her Australian clan was never a fan of the rapper. Other reports alleged that some loved ones even tried to stage an intervention to break the designer out of Ye’s “controlling ways.” Kanye West and Bianca Censori pose at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. (REUTERS)

Anonymous sources further argued that Bianca’s father, Leo – a gambling kingpin with convictions, was all in favour of confronting her husband about endlessly parading her in an NSFW light since she privately tied the knot with the “Stronger” rapper.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Grammy stunt has once again brought the focus back to the latter’s family. Geographic borders continue to estrange Censori from her Australian family. Yet, the Daily Mail somehow caught up with her mother, Alexandra Censori, on Wednesday.

Bianca Censori's mother reacts to her daughter's NSFW Grammys stunt

Contrary to Bianca’s life in the spotlight, her family has long maintained a bubble of privacy despite the occasional social media shout-outs. This past Sunday, the Australian designer walked the Grammys red carpet with the “Heartless” rapper, making a scandalous statement after dropping her black fur coat to reveal a nude display wearing a transparent dress with nothing underneath.

Her mother has since broken her silence on the naked stunt. “We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can,” said Censori’s glamorous mother. Alexandra Censori declined to comment on her daughter’s outrageous stunt and her ties to her bad news-maker husband, Kanye West. “I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you,” she remained tight-lipped.

Alexandra Censori, referenced in a sexual harassment lawsuit against Kanye West

The woman in question previously became the subject of a series of contentious headlines when Kanye’s ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, revealed disturbing claims in connection to Alexandra in her suit against her former employee, citing sexual harassment and stalking.

The 88-page suit filing alleged that per a “kink” West had, he desired to have sex with Bianca’s mother. He purportedly texted his wife about a troubling wish related to her mom during her Los Angeles visit. “I wanna f**k your mum. Before she leaves,” wrote Ye in a message, per Pisciotta’s lawsuit.