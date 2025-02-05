Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori to face legal action for shocking ‘nude’ Grammys stunt?

Bianca Censori, the wife of Kanye West, is apparently not going to be sued over her shockingly nude appearance at the Grammys. Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)

The 30-year-old Australian model and her controversial 47-year-old husband walked the red carpet together at the Crypto.com stadium in Los Angeles, both wearing all black. Later in front of photographers, Censori dropped her black feather coat to show off her skimpy minidress, sparking huge controversy, with some calling for her arrest.

Here's why Bianca Censori could escape from lawsuit

According to TMZ, LAPD sources have confirmed that the stunt won't have any legal repercussions, considering that the Grammy Awards are a private event and nobody from the ceremony filed a complaint with the police.

California-based attorney Andrea Oguntula further explained the legal stance in a statement to Page Six: “While Ms. Censori’s outfit undoubtedly pushed the envelope, a charge of indecent exposure in California requires willful public exposure of one’s genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse.”

“It’s theoretically possible but unlikely she’ll face any criminal prosecution for this incident.”

There might be a possibility that Censori's attire violated broadcast dress regulations. According to a “Standard and Practice Wardrobe Advisory” adopted by television network CBS, exposed “breasts, buttocks [and] genitals” are prohibited at the Grammy Awards, as per a 2013 Deadline report. It further stated that “buttocks and female breasts” should be “adequately covered” before being broadcast.

Does the First Amendment protect obscene content?

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which sets regulations for US television transmissions, declares that pornographic material is “prohibited on cable, satellite and broadcast TV and radio” and is not protected by the First Amendment. These regulations prohibit CBS and other networks to broadcast the stunt during Grammys red carpet appearances.

Earlier reports suggested that West and Censori were kicked out of the Grammys, but it turned out that they had only walked the red carpet and departed the event.