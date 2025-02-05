Kanye West speaks out as he loses $20mn Japan deal after Bianca Censori's shocking Grammys stunt

Kanye West opened up about his wife Bianca Censori's shocking red carpet appearance during the Grammys in Los Angeles, where she showed off her naked body. Kanye West and Bianca Censori pose at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

Speaking to TMZ on Tuesday, the rapper boasted that he and Censori “beat” the Grammys.

The 47-year-old rapper's 30-year-old wife walked the red carpet in a fully transparent nude mesh outfit that was absolutely bereft of panty.

“Ask us how it was to beat the Grammys,” West told a TMZ cameraman.

“We beat the Grammys,” the rapper replied in response to the question being asked to him twice. His response comes as Tokyo sources claim that West lost a $20 million contract to perform in Japan as a result of the stunt, Daily Mail reported.

Bianca Censori's outfit garnered over 5mn searches

Following the uproar over his spouse outfit, West bragged that their stunt went viral, stating that “Bianca” was the top trending search on Google for the night.

“For clarity, February 4 2025 my wife is the most googled person on the planet called earth,” he claimed on Instagram.

According to Google Metrics, “Bianca Censori outfit” garnered more than 5 million searches, surpassing the searches for “Grammy winners.”

Despite this, the demands to bar West and Censori from upcoming red carpet events have intensified.

Kanye West has ‘completely culturally misjudged Japan’

Moreover, West had promised two performances at the Tokyo Dome in May, but his investors seem to be scared after the bare-faced stunt.

“Kanye is just ****ing up every opportunity that comes to him,” a source claimed. “The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan.”

According to the insider, Japan is experiencing a cultural awakening regarding women's rights, and even the MeToo movement is very strong there. “What he (Kanye) did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan.”

He went on to say that this is “unfortunate” as the rapper has been living in a Tokyo hotel for most of the last year.

The Japanese investors, who are supporting the concerts, are “extremely upset”, the source stated, adding that “it is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows.”