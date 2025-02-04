Bianca Censori's pals call her a ‘willing participant’ in 'naked' Grammys dress stunt, claim Kanye West ‘empowering’ her

While Bianca Censori's nudity stunt prompted many to speculate if it was a dress-up game for her hubby Kanye West, the couple's close friend claimed that Australian architect's dress was a well-planned statement by her designer. Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. She sparked concerns of her safety after she discarded her fur coat on the red carpet on Sunday night, exposing her nude body beneath a translucent minidress.

The 30-year-old Australian sparked concerns of her safety after she discarded her fur coat on the red carpet on Sunday night, exposing her nude body beneath a translucent minidress. The worries come amidst rumours that West is controlling her.

However, a close pal of the couple, who got married in December 2022, has vehemently denounced the whispers, claiming that Censori is a “willing participant” who was given the authority to speak about “simplicity and provocation”.

Is Bianca Censori being forced in any manner?

In an interview with Daily Mail, Censori and West's friends explained how West works with his Yeezy designers to produce the ensembles.

Claiming that Censori is “not being forced” in any way, they said, the model is not under Kanye's control and is a consenting participant in this. “They build these looks together, sharing ideas and vision against the establishment of fashion and culture.”

They went on to say that Censori loves the fact that her husband “is empowering” her. “They are doing this together, so any suggestion that they are not in on this together is false.”

Kanye West, Bianca Censori's pals reject body language expert's claim

According to body language expert Judi James, Censori's red carpet appearance stoked previous worries about her well-being since her posture signaled "suppressed fear" and “anxiety,” Daily Mail reported.

West's wife did not believe her appearance was “inappropriate,” as per Censori's pal, who also disregarded the concerns.

They stated her look was “about the simplicity of wearing nothing,” and making “a bold statement.”

Censori's appearance at Grammys sparked calls for her arrest for indecent exposure.

However, her close aide dismissed the criticism, stating that Censori is a “confident woman” and that she “really doesn't care what anyone thinks.”