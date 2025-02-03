Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s PDA turn heads at Grammy afterparty following red carpet stunt

Kanye West and Bianca Censori turned heads once again at the Grammy Awards 2025 afterparty, this time with their public display of affection. After their attention-grabbing red carpet appearance, the couple was seen packing on the PDA, further fueling the buzz surrounding their controversial night at the star-studded event. At the Grammy Awards 2025 afterparty, Kanye West and Bianca Censori captured attention with their PDA. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's concerns for her kids resurface amid Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Grammy controversy

Kanye and Censori’s PDA-filled Grammy afterparty

Following their shocking appearance at the Grammys, according to the photographs shared by shindig, the Australian model was spotted wearing a sheer black thong bodysuit instead of her mostly sheer through mini dress. Censori pulled her hair back into the same hairstyle she donned with her viral outfit, as reported by Page Six.

West, who left the award ceremony shortly after posing for photos, didn’t shy away from getting affectionate with Censori at the Los Angeles afterparty. The 47-year-old rapper was photographed with his hands on his wife’s backside as they danced, adding to the spectacle of their night.

In another shot, the architectural designer was captured with her tongue out as she licked her husband. The event marked the couple’s first red carpet together since they got married in December 2022.

Also Read: Kanye West's shocking instructions to Bianca Censori before risqué Grammys stunt revealed by lip leader

Lip reader claims Kanye instructed Censori to pull the stunt

Censori made a bold fashion statement at the Grammy Awards, arriving in a massive black fur coat before shedding it to reveal a completely see-through dress. Lip reader Nicola Hickling told the Daily Mail that Kanye appeared to direct his wife’s daring move, allegedly telling her when to make the reveal. He shared that the rapper allegedly told Censori, “You’re making a scene now. Make a scene. I’ll say. It’ll make so much sense. Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you.”

Known for her bold choices, the rapper’s wife shook her head multiple times in agreement at his instructions before supposedly replying with “All right, let’s go.”