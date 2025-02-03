Kim Kardashian's concerns for her kids resurface amid Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Grammy controversy

Kanye West and Bianca Censori turned heads at the 2025 Grammy Awards, further intensifying the drama surrounding the rapper's tumultuous relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Nominated for two awards, West made a notable appearance alongside Censori, who stole the spotlight on the red carpet by daringly revealing a sheer, mesh dress that left little to the imagination. Their bold entrance quickly became one of the evening’s most talked-about moments. Kim is afraid teh couple’s antics could leave wrong impressions on the children she shares with the rapper. Bianca Censori's daring outfit at the Grammys leads to Kim Kardashian's fears about her children's exposure to inappropriate fashion choices. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Kim warns Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Before Censori's eye-catching appearance at the Grammys, Kim had publicly expressed concerns about Bianca's clothing choices, particularly when it comes to how they might affect their children. In November, the source told The Mirror US, “Kim has let Kanye know she's going to try and withhold his visitation with the kids if Bianca is around dressed" in bold outfits, adding comments on the Australian model’s revealing fashion choices while playing the role of stepmom.

In October, another source claimed to InTouch Weekly, “It's awful, and Kim's convinced Bianca and Kanye are purposely trying to mess with her.” The concerns resurfaced after Censori appeared in an almost sheer short dress at the Grammy Awards 2025.

Kim worries about Censori’s impression of North

The billionaire is worried about Censori’s fashion choices especially because of her eldest daughter, North West, who appears to be imitating her stepmother’s style recently. Last week, the 11-year-old dived into Censori’s wardrobe, looking for something she could wear for the mother-daughter night with Kim.

The pair snapped a selfie in the restroom of a beachside sushi spot, where North mirrored her mother Kim’s style in a fur-trimmed suede coat, paired with an oversized fur bomber hat. Interestingly, the hat resembled one Bianca Censori wore at a Dubai event in December 2023, sparking further comparisons between the two women’s fashion choices.

Bianca's bold and often provocative style could spell trouble not just with Kim but herself. She got a run-in with the law because of her Grammy outfit as the California Penal Code 314(1) cites indecent exposure as “when a person exposes his or her naked body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it." The action also needs to be “willful and lewd” to be considered a crime.