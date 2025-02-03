Kanye West's shocking instructions to Bianca Censori before risqué Grammys stunt revealed by lip leader

Following Kanye West and Bianca Censori's disturbing Grammys stunt on Sunday, a lip leader revealed what exactly the 47-year-old rapper told his 30-year-old wife before she stripped down at the grand event. Kanye West and Bianca Censori pose at the red carpet.(REUTERS)

This comes amidst growing concerns that he is turning her into a radicalised version of Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife. Censori's nude antics on the Grammys red carpet Sunday night prompted massive anger on social media.

Nicola Hickling, a lip-reading expert, has deciphered the series of directions that West was seen giving Censori on camera before she took off her black fur coat to reveal her skimpy attire.

Did Kanye West ask Bianca Censori to ‘make a scene’?

In the viral TikTok video shared by CBS Mornings, the duo was seen talking anxiously as she arrived wearing the coat. Speaking to Daily Mail, Hickling claimed that West instructed her to take it off and display her look.

“You’re making a scene now,” Hickling said the rapper supposedly told his spouse. “Make a scene, I’ll say it’ll make so much sense,” he added.

West allegedly added, “Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you,” after Censori, 30, nodded in response to his first two directions.

According to Hickling, Censori said, “Alright, let's go.”

Following this, Censori, wrapped in a black coat that reached her feet, turned her back to the cameras and dropped the apparel. She showed off a dress that was totally transparent.

According to reports, the action aimed to replicate the artwork from West's “Vultures 1” album cover, wherein Censori posed wearing boots and a piece of fabric that partially covered her butt.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, police escorted the pair out of the event on Sunday.

“He walked the red carpet and then got in his car and left,” according to another insider.

Social media expresses concern over Bianca Censori's well-being

Her stunt sparked huge uproar on social media, with many people voicing worry for Censori's well-being.

“Someone needs to save Bianca Censori from Kanye,” one X user wrote.

“It's no longer about the clothes – it's about Bianca's well-being. How much longer can she be paraded around like this before someone realizes it's just too much? Someone needs to step up and save her from Kanye's chaos,” a second user commented.

Earlier, reports have suggested that Censori's pals are extremely concerned about her condition.