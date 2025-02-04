Kanye West tears into 'dull & boring' Grammys, defends Bianca Censori's ‘nude outfit’ amid huge outcry

Kanye West responded to the criticism over his controversial appearance at the Grammys with his wife, Bianca Censori. The rapper's spouse became the subject of heated discussion following her nude look at the event in Crypto.com arena on Sunday night. Rapper Kanye West has clapped back at the outcry over their act. He called Bianca's attire “art” and denounced the musical night as “boring.”(REUTERS)

Bianca, who got married to West in 2022, was donning a huge fluffy coat, which she quickly dropped to the ground revealing nothing but a see-through nude mesh dress. She wore it without underwear.

The pair was allegedly not invited to the event and later they were “escorted out” by the organisers. However, it turned out that they were invited, and they chose to leave the event after their massive viral moment. The duo “walked the carpet, got in his car, and left,” according to Variety.

Kanye West speaks out amidst criticism

Speaking to The Sun, a source stated that people have termed it a “stunt”, but “this is art” for West.

“He turned up, made headlines around the world and left. No one told him what to do and even if they had, he wouldn't have listened,” the insider added.

West would never watch the Grammys since “it's so boring and dull,” the source said, adding that the rapper always intended to walk the red carpet and just leave.

Kanye West deleted two Instagram statement

After stirring massive outcry, Kanye made two statements specifically on his wife on Instagram, which he later removed. While one was an homage to Bianca, another was a collection of pictures with a jab at pop star Taylor Swift.

“Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful ever,” he wrote in a now-deleted post. “My love, my best friend and my wife.”

During their red carpet appearance, Bianca, 30, enhanced with some makeup and nude heels. West, 47, on the other hand, wore shades and a modest black ensemble.