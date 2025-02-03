Netizens react as Barron Trump look-alike appears in 'iconic' Charli XCX Grammys performance; Watch viral video

At the Grammys on Sunday, Charli XCX's performance was hailed as "iconic" as the singer-songwriter showcased her Brat persona at the grand stage. It was a thrilling, messy and enjoyable performance, with people on social media spotting Barron Trump's look-alike on the stage. Barron Trump's look-alike seen during Charli XCX's performance at Grammys on Sunday.(AP/X)

Several young individuals in risqué costumes danced while her song Guess was sung on stage, with the exception of a young man in a suit who stood taller than the others. During the performance, he kissed one of the dancers, prompting several netizens to compare him to Donald Trump's youngest son.

Sharing the video of the performance, one social media user inquired, “Is that Barron Trump on Charli XCX stage?” Another stated, “My dad thought that was Barron during Charli's performance.”

People appear to be convinced, even though it doesn't seem likely that this would be the case. “The fake Barron Trump was a nice touch,” a third user wrote. “I dunno, it's okay, I'm old, and nothing about this is new.”

How many Grammys did Charli XCX take home this year?

The 'Brat' singer won her first Grammys on Sunday. She was one of the second most nominated artists by the Recording Academy this year, joining musical peers Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone as members of the seven-nods club. In addition, she received nominations in two of the "Big Four" categories -- record of the year and album of the year.

The Grammy-winning singer performed “Von Dutch” and “Guess” from the "Brat" album to the Crypto.com Arena for the evening's last performance.

The "Apple" singer called the Academy's acknowledgment of her most recent work unexpected in a cover article for W Magazine.

"My vibe is just wanting to have a good time,” she told W. “Let’s be real, I wasn’t even on the Grammys' radar last year, so it's not something I ever expected. The thing is, wherever I am becomes fun anyway, so I'm sure I'll figure it out.”

She won three categories in Grammys, including Best dance/electronic album: “Brat”, Best dance pop recording: “Von Dutch” and Best recording package: "Brat".