Did Barron Trump ‘find his princess’ after brother Eric's dating tip? Netizens say ‘she’s giantess' and their kids…

Donald Trump and Melania's 18-year-old son's alleged former girlfriend opened up in a recent TikTok video about the time she spent with Barron during their relationship phase. However, there is no proof if her claims were genuine.

Republicans, however, appear to have identified “the one” for 6 feet 9 inches Barron based on a widely shared magazine cover on social media. This is primarily due to the young woman's height.

New York Magazine produced a feature titled “The Cruel Kids’ Table” on January 27. It discussed the youthful, self-assured, and casually vicious Trumpers who have their “sights set on America” after taking over Washington.

Barron has been associated with one of the females on the NY magazine because she appears to be taller than the other girls in the photo, suggesting that she would be a perfect match for Trump's 6 feet 9 inches son.

Netizens find ‘princess’ for Barron Trump

Meanwhile, an X post, asking “Did we find our princess for Barron?”, garnered over 2 million views, demonstrating the netizens readiness to pair him up.

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “no we are marrying Barron to Princess Leonor to help construct the Great Spanish-American Empire from which we shall begin our conquest of all of Western Europe.”

In Spain, Leonor, Princess of Asturias, is the presumed heir. She is the elder daughter of Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI.

“Imagine how tall their kids would be though..” a third user chimed in.

A fourth user wrote, “does she have an X account? we need to make this woman famous.”

“Can you imagine, their kids would be 9’ tall…” one more reacted.

Eric Trump's dating advice for Barron Trump

This comes after Eric Trump gave his younger brother, Barron, some sage counsel on how to handle the public dating scene.

“My advice to Barron is you are the most watched person, probably the most watched bachelor in the world right now,” Eric suggested. He also asked him to “be careful”, stressing “there are a lot of eyes on you.”