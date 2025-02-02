Melania hailed for showing ‘true compassion’ as netizens suggest her to speak to ‘classless’ Trump after DC plane crash

Melania Trump impressed netizens for showing “true compassion” while expressing her condolences to the families of those killed in the tragic DC plane-helicopter crash. In contrast to Trump's sarcastic statement on the dreadful incident, Melania posted a heartfelt message for those affected by the crash.. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)

Her statement came after a Black Hawk military helicopter and an American Airlines passenger airliner collided and plummeted into the Potomac River, killing at least 67 people.

Melania was formally sworn in as First Lady for the second time in US history following her husband Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the United States on January 20.

Comparing Trump and Melania's response to DC plane crash

When asked if he would be visiting to the crash site, Trump cynically replied, “You tell me, what’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?” The President also suggested that diversity hiring might have contributed to the tragedy.

“This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!!,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“My heart goes out to those impacted by last night’s terrible tragedy. I pray for those who so sadly lost their lives, their families & loved ones, & the first responders who have worked tirelessly through the night. May they find strength and solace in this difficult time,” the First Lady stated. Her post has garnered over 2.5 million views and more than 2,000 comments.

Melania receives praise from netizens & suggestion to speak to Trump

Most of the responses expressed gratitude to Melania for her sympathies, with some people writing, “It's so heartwarming to have true compassion from our White house.”

“Thank you for being such a compassionate First Lady in time of need. We should all join together to pray,” another commented.

“Thank You First Lady Trump. Hearing it come from you with your grace and sincere empathy must mean a lot to the grieving families during this horrific tragedy,” a third user chimed in.

Meanwhile, several other users suggested the First Lady to look into her husband's reaction to the catastrophe.

“Maybe talk to your husband about being a little more human about this event. Oh and ask why he gutted the FAA. Always thoughts and prayers with this administration and nothing else,” one stated.

“Better response than your classless husband gave,” another added.