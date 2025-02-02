Menu Explore
King Charles reveals Royal Family members' shocking reaction to DC plane-helicopter crash, pays special tribute to…

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 02, 2025 03:50 PM IST

King Charles III expressed sympathy to the United States and kin of victims, who lost their lives in a tragic Washington DC plane-helicopter crash.

King Charles III expressed sympathy to the United States and kin of victims, who lost their lives in a tragic Washington DC plane-helicopter crash. The British monarch stated that he and other Royal family members were “deeply shocked” and “saddened” following the terrible news of the accident, claiming the lives of 67 people.

King Charles specifically praised the emergency personnel for responding so swiftly to this dreadful event.(via REUTERS)
King Charles specifically praised the emergency personnel for responding so swiftly to this dreadful event.(via REUTERS)

In a February 1 statement posted on X, Charles said, “Our hearts, and our special thoughts, are with the people of the United States and our deepest possible sympathy goes to the families and loved ones of all the victims.”

The King specifically praised the emergency personnel for responding so swiftly to this dreadful event.

DC plane-helicopter tragedy: What you need to know

On Wednesday, it was announced that a commercial aircraft from Wichita, Kansas, plunged into the Potomac River after colliding with a military helicopter. 67 people on the American aircraft, including the 60 passengers and four crew members, were perished in the tragedy. The authorities have recovered at least 41 bodies so far. The Army has revealed the identities of all 3 service members onboard the helicopter.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, investigators have recovered three black boxes -- two from the American Airlines flight and one from the Black Hawk helicopter.

Also Read: Donald Trump's high-profile statements on deadly DC plane crash could turn into lawsuits; ‘It’ll be interesting to…’

NTSB board member Todd Inman announced on Friday that all three devices will now be send for examination.

Speaking about the black box in the chopper, Inman stated, “We have a high level of confidence that we will be able to have a full extraction.”

The US Army identified the helicopter's crew chief as Ryan O'Hara, who is survived by a wife and a one-year-old son.

The other two were named as Captain Rebecca Lobach, 28, and Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Eaves, 39.

Lobach completed her graduation from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She was commissioned as an active-duty aviation officer in 2019.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
