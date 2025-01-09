Meghan Markle extends an olive branch to King Charles III with this ‘poingnant message’

Meghan Markle has shared an emotional video in honour of her beloved rescue dog, Guy, who recently passed away after a decade by her side. Report suggests the Duchess sent a “poignant message” through that video to King Charles III as he yearns for grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Meghan Markle's emotional tribute to her deceased dog, Guy, includes family scenes with Archie and Lilibet. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The Instagram post reveals Meghan's heartbreak over the loss of her loyal beagle companion alongside touching family scenes, including Archie walking Guy with Prince Harry and Lilibet playing on a picnic blanket.

One particularly heartwarming moment occurs in the back of a car when Archie's voice is heard expressing concern for Guy, saying, “He's going to fall,” to which Meghan gently reassures him. The children's voices are also heard singing a tender song about their pet.

Charles longs for more time with Archie and Lilibet

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James commented, “If the reveal of her love of Guy and of his life with the Sussexes weren’t enough, there’s added poignancy in the glimpses here of Archie and Lilibet, which will presumably be devoured by both grandads as well as the fans.”

“This is possibly the most poignant moment for anyone craving the family vibe,” she observed, “as it involves the kind of proximity and the view any relative might enjoy if they were part of the family group.”

“The King is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren's lives. He values family above everything and whatever the course of his ­relationship with his son he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call,” the source told The Mirror.

Royal author Ingrid Seward also echoed the same sentiment with The Mirror, noting, “It is a great sadness to him he doesn’t see more of Archie and Lilibet.”

“He does not want a FaceTime relationship with his son’s children. He wants to know them and be involved with their lives while they are still young enough to be able to learn from his wisdom.”