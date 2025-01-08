Meghan Markle mourns the loss of her beloved Beagle, Guy

Meghan Markle has shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of her cherished dog, Guy, nearly a decade after adopting him from a rescue in Canada. American actress Meghan Markle reflects on their bond and Guy's presence during pivotal moments in her life, emphasizing gratitude for his love. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

“I have cried too many tears to count — the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “But they are. And that’s okay too.”

Markle adopted Guy in 2015 after he was rescued from a kill shelter in Kentucky, where he had only a few days left to live. “I swooped him up … and fell in love,” she recalled.

“They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy.’ And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for.”

Guy became a constant even during her years working on her blog, The Tig, and acting on Suits. He also witnessed her engagement, marriage to Prince Harry, and the births of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan's upcoming Netflix cookery show will feature late dog, Guy

“When I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom,” Markle shared. “He was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort.”

Notably, the Duchess earlier revealed that Guy will appear in her upcoming Netflix cookery series, With Love, Meghan. “Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss,” she explained. “I think you may fall a little bit in love too.”

Markle also recounted a difficult chapter in Guy’s life—a “terrible accident” that left him needing extensive surgeries and rehabilitation. Despite doctors’ predictions, Guy recovered, thanks to the dedication of Dr. Noel Fitzpatrick and a team of vets. “H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end,” she wrote. “I will always be grateful to Noel and his team, the team at Queen West Animal Hospital in TO, our vets now, and my friends and community: Thank you for loving him so.”

“Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know ❤️‍🩹#adoptdontshop,” she concluded.