Meghan Markle's new Netflix cookery show will boast 11 celeb guests. Here's the full list

Meghan Markle's life is set to return to the small screen soon with her new show, With Love, Meghan, for Netflix. Meghan Markle is seen cooking in the $5 Million kitchen in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, alongside Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

The eight-episode run will begin airing on January 15 and feature some of Meghan’s friends and other famous faces. Meghan Markle will give some advice and engage in deep conversation with guests over a beautiful meal.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s rescue dog, Guy, feature in the clip, though not for long as viewers are treated to cameos from the guest list.

Who are the 11 guests to appear at Meghan's cookery show

1. Abigail Spencer

Abigail Spencer, Meghan's former Suits co-star, makes a warm appearance. Abigail, who played Dana ‘Scottie’ Scott in the legal drama, is shown enjoying one of Meghan's desserts while reminiscing about their time together.

2. Daniel Martin

Daniel Martin, Meghan’s longtime friend and makeup artist, will feature in the series.

3. Kelly McKee Zajfen

Kelly, co-founder of Alliance of Moms, will join Meghan in the series. Meghan has supported Kelly during the passing of her son, George, in 2022.

4. Delfina Blaquier

The Argentine photographer and wife of Nacho Figueras, Prince Harry’s longtime polo companion, will feature in the show. Delfina and Meghan have grown close through their husbands’ enduring friendship.

5. Tracy Robbins

Fashion designer Tracy Robbins, a friend of the Sussexes, joins the show to highlight her connections with Meghan, including being one of the first to receive Meghan's homemade jam from her new lifestyle brand.

6. Mindy Kaling

Actress and writer Mindy Kaling shares a moment in the trailer, where Meghan serves her a slice of Victoria sponge cake. “What?! This is probably one of the most glamorous moments of my life,” Mindy exclaims.

7. Jennifer Rudolph

Jennifer Rudolph, literary agent and co-founder of The Godmothers bookstore, will join the series.

8. Vicky Tsai

Vicky Tsai, co-founder of Tatcha skincare, makes an appearance, having previously featured in the Sussexes' earlier Netflix documentary.

9. Ramon Velazquez

Chef Ramon Velazquez, owner of the Michelin Bib Award-winning restaurant Corazon Cocina, adds a flavorful flair to the series with his expertise in Mexican cuisine.

10. Alice Waters

The renowned chef and farm-to-table movement pioneer Alice Waters is set to round out the guest list.

11. Roy Choi

Known for his famous Kogi taco truck, Korean-American chef Roy Choi joins Meghan, stating in the trailer, “We’re family now.”