Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s California neighbourhood is reportedly being "plagued" by sonic booms due to Elon Musk's SpaceX. Harry and Meghan left the royal family back in 2020, and now live in their 13-bedroom property in the gated Montecito community. Their lavish home is complete with a spa, swimming pool, wine cellar, and cinema. Harry and Meghan's California neighbourhood frustrated by frequent ‘arrogant sonic booms,’ and Elon Musk is to blame (REUTERS/Lukasz Glowala/File Photo, AFP)

While it might seem like an ideal place to reside in, not everyone in the community seems to be happy. An individual took to an online community bulletin board to complain about the noise pollution from Musk’s space company, the Express reported.

The Daily Mail reported that SpaceX regularly launches from its Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) in California, having two launchpads at the West Coast base. The second one was leased to the company in 2023 by the United States Space Force. In fact, it will be used to launch the firm's Falcon 9 rockets later this year, and also the Falcon Heavy.

‘Let's stop the disruptive arrogant sonic booms at night!’

An angry Californian reportedly said, "Enough! Let's stop the disruptive arrogant sonic booms at night! This insane frequency and quantity needs regulation, it's just terrible. I could hear the house creaking."

Over 1,300 people have come together to sign a petition against SpaceX to increase the number of launches from 36 to 50 per year. "The booms from rocket launches disrupt sleep patterns, elevates stress levels, and erode the overall quality of life for residents living near launch sites. Sensitive wildlife may also be disoriented by these sudden, intense sounds,” the petition reads, according to The Mirror.

A frustrated local reportedly said more alerts are needed for people living close to the base. "The unexpected, sporadic, frequent booms at all hours completely disrupt our household and our peace of mind. Everyone in the house - including all humans and pets - reacts with anxiousness and fear every time,” the person stated.

The Change.org petition says that most of the signatures come from individuals who reside around Santa Barbara and throughout California. Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) was built in 1941, and currently stands approximately 60 miles from Montecito. Besides Harry and Meghan, other celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, and Gwyneth Paltrow also live in the posh Montecito area.