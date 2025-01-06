Mindy Kaling reveals why she chose to do Duchess of Sussex's Netflix special, ‘When you hang out with Meghan, you know…’

Mindy Kaling has revealed the main reason why she did the Meghan Markle Netflix special. On the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet, Kaling recalled that she got a text from the Duchess of Sussex. Mindy Kaling reveals why she chose to do Duchess of Sussex's Netflix special (REUTERS/Daniel Cole, photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)

Kaling, wearing a gold, strapless dress, confessed that she was two months postpartum when she received the message. "She texted me and was like, ‘Do you want to be in my show?’” Kaling said of Meghan.

Kaling added, "And when you hang out with Meghan, you know the food is going to be good. It’s just nice to have someone else cook for me. So I was like, ‘Yeah I’ll go to Montecito and you cook for me and go to your garden. And that’s what we did.”

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show

Meghan will be portraying her love for cooking in her new Netflix show – With Love, Meghan. The show, which is set to premiere on January 15, is expected to give fans a close look at Meghan’s life after she left the royal family and moved to California with her husband Prince Harry, and their two children. Many celebrities will join on the show besides Kaling, including chef Roy Choi and culinary legend Alice Waters. The trailer promises that Meghan’s other celebrity friends will also join her, including Abigail Spencer.

The announcement of the show came just a day after Meghan returned to Instagram after a long time. "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan,” the Duchess of Sussex wrote.

In the show, Meghan is reportedly set to share her favourite tips for cooking, gardening, and hosting. She will show how little things like preparing take-home gifts, or even adding edible flowers to a dish, can make gatherings more special than ever.

According to a teaser for the show, "This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."