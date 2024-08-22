Mindy Kaling gives shoutout to Ben Affleck at DNC amid divorce with Jennifer Lopez. Here's what she said in her message

Actor and comedian Mindy Kaling shared a message for Ben Affleck amid his divorce from his wife, Jennifer Lopez. As per an E Online report, Mindy asked Ben to "hang in there". She was hosting the 2024 Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. (Also Read | Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez shares cryptic note on Instagram after Bennifer divorce) Mindy Kaling spoke about Ben Affleck after his reported divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Mindy has a message for Ben

Mindy said, "I couldn’t leave here without giving a shoutout to the amazing delegation from my home state, Massachusetts. I love you, Massachusetts. Everyone is always hating on us, but they just don’t get it."

Speaking from the stage in Chicago, Mindy gave a shoutout to several people, "Go Sox! Go Jayson Tatum! Ben Affleck, hang in there." She also said that "Dunkin’ Donuts is the best coffee in the world".

About DNC

Apart from Mindy, Kerry Washington, Ana Navarro and Tony Goldwyn hosted the event. DNC, which started on August 19, will run till August 22. Nearly 50,000 visitors reportedly attended the convention, including approximately 4,000 delegates. The theme of the convention is For the People, For Our Future.

About Jennifer and Ben

After a relationship that spanned two decades, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben. Court records showed that Jennifer filed the petition on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. TMZ reported that Jennifer listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024. It added that she did not mention any prenuptial agreement.

After meeting, falling in love and getting engaged in the early 2000s — and starring together in 2003's infamous Gigli and 2004's Jersey Girl — the couple parted ways, blaming in part the pressure of the public eye.

They reunited two decades later and married — twice — in 2022. The couple had flown to Las Vegas, lined up with their license with four other couples and were wed just after midnight. A month later, they had a much grander wedding at Ben's house in Georgia, in front of friends and family.

– with AP inputs