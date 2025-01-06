Fans say Nikki Glaser ‘devoured and left no crumbs’ with Golden Globes monologue: ‘She’s the GOAT of comedy burns!’

Fans are impressed by Nikki Glaser’s opening monologue in the 2025 Golden Globes, with netizens saying she “devoured and left no crumbs.” The stand-up comedian kicked off the event by calling it "Ozempic's biggest night,” with her monologue including playful casting couch humour about Hollywood, an unexpected jab at Peacock, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs jokes, political digs at president-elect Donald Trump, and more. Fans say Nikki Glaser ‘devoured and left no crumbs’ with Golden Globes monologue (REUTERS/Daniel Cole)(REUTERS)

Glaser previously told E! News that she practised her monologue 93 times. Comedian Jo Koy defended his poorly received opening monologue at the Golden Globes last year by saying he had only 10 days to write it, but Glaser, on the other hand, showed up prepared and even took some risks. She took shots at streamers like Paramount, Netflix, and Peacock, as well as viral moments like the Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo "holding space" meme.

Here’s a look at netizens appreciating Nikki Glaser for her opening monologue:

“Nikki Glaser devoured and left no crumbs with that opening monologue,” one user wrote. “I want @NikkiGlaser to do EVERY AWARD SHOW! Her monologue was the funniest since Ricky Gervais — pointed and smart and roasty without feeling mean. All said with a sweet-but-knowing smile. Well done!” another said.

“Nikki Glaser's intro was gold! Great Job!” one user wrote, while another said, “Oh Nikki Glaser ate that up! She was so good! That is how you do it @Jokoy”.

“Nikki Glaser is GOLD. Let’s go ahead and make her the host for the next 5 years,” wrote on user. Another said, “Only Nikki Glaser can roast someone so perfectly, you end up thanking her for the honor. She’s the GOAT of comedy burns!”

Glaser, of course, is no stranger to stand-up comedy. She has been doing it for over two decades now, and even went viral last year for her performance on Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady. This is her first time hosting the Globes, but may not be the last as fans say they want her back, again and again.