'Afterparty won't be as fun': Nikki Glaser's Diddy joke at Golden Globes 2025 draws nervous laughs from Hollywood elites

The 82nd Golden Globes kicked off in style on Sunday night (Monday morning India time) at the Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. Comedian Nikki Glaser, the host of the year, commenced the show with a monologue that did not shy away from poking fun at the biggest Hollywood controversies of 2024. Be it Ben Affleck or Joker 2, everyone was on Nikki's joke radar. But the one segment that had quite a few nervous chuckles in the crowd included her jokes on the disgraced rapper and media mogul, Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Nikki Glaser's Diddy joke at the Golden Globes drew some laughs.

Nikki Glaser's Diddy joke

During the monologue, Nikki Glaser welcomed several newsmakers of the year, interacting with many actors. As she reached Zendaya, she congratulated the actor on her work in Dune Part Two, before talking about her other hit of the year, Challengers. "Girl, that movie was more charged than Diddy's credit card," quipped Nikki, alluding to Challengers' erotic scenes as well as the charges against Diddy.

As this drew some laughs from the audience, Nikki continued, "Oh no, I am upset too. The afterparty is not going to be as good this year. But we have to move on. I know the Stanley Tucci freak-off does not have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil." As the camera panned to Stanley Tucci unable to contain his laughter in the audience, Nikki Glaser moved to roasting the next member of the audience.

The clip has since been shared on social media by many accounts, with some noting that the laughs from Hollywood A-listers were a little muted on those Diddy jokes, which is natural given how sensitive the rapper's arrest and case have been, including the alleged involvement of several A-listers themselves.

The charges against Diddy

Diddy was arrested last year in Los Angeles on charges of sex trafficking and assault, among others. He has been accused of hosting 'sex parties' at his mansion where trafficked women would be abused. Reports of drugs and 'thousands of bottles of baby oil' at these 'freak off parties' also emerged. These parties were allegedly attended by many Hollywood A-listers, as evidenced by photos. But most artists have denied any wrongdoing at the parties, claiming they 'left early'.

About 82nd Golden Globes

The 82nd Golden Globes kick off Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST (6.30 am IST), aiming to recapture the playful, comedic vibe of past ceremonies hosted by icons like Ricky Gervais or the duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Although last year’s event, hosted by Jo Koy, faced heavy criticism, it succeeded in a key area: ratings. According to Nielsen, the broadcast drew around 10 million viewers, prompting CBS to extend its partnership with the awards for another five years. In India, fans can watch the show on Lionsgate Play, where it has been streaming live since Monday morning, 6.30am.