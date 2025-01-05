Nikki Glaser fears she will be ‘cancelled’ after hosting Golden Globes 2025: Here's why

Nikki Glaser is opening up about her concerns ahead of presenting at the Golden Globes Awards, admitting she has mild fears of being "cancelled." Known for her unapologetic comedy on taboo topics, the comedian acknowledged her history of saying "dumb things" but remains defiant, criticising the 'woke brigade' for targeting comedians' careers over past missteps. Nikki Glaser shares her worries about being cancelled ahead of hosting the Golden Globes. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)(AFP)

While she’s not constantly worried, the comedian admits the pressure of navigating today’s cancel culture lingers as she prepares for the big night.

Glaser reveals her boyfriend’s one condition for her jokes

Glaser is breaking barriers as the first woman to solo host the Golden Globes, unafraid to take on cancel culture and ready to roast her long-term boyfriend, Chris Convy, during the ceremony. The Cincinnati-born comedian appreciates her boyfriend’s support because he is “very secure”. She added that he remains unfazed by her candid onstage revelations about their relationship, so long as the jokes land.

Glaser admitted to Mirror US, “I am such an open book and so many of my stories involve like, 'Oh, I was having sex the other night.' Luckily my boyfriend is very secure and he always just tells me, 'If it's funny, you can say anything you want.' And that is great. When it's not funny, we have some discussions where it was like 'You were just saying that to just say it.' That's where it gets dicey.”

She continued, “And I agree," she continued. "If it's funny enough though, anything goes, I mean, that's a really nice rule to have. That's a very secure person.” While hosting this year’s Golden Globe, she confessed that it is a tough task to perform after Ricky Gervais who was last year’s award show host who openly roasted Hollywood A-listers. Glaser revealed that she tailors jokes to not purposely offend someone from her jokes, something she learned after performing some of her problematic acts. She told the news outlet, “I know I had to take a look at myself and look at my material and look at the things I maybe have said in the past that I'm ashamed of.”

She added, “[And] am like I hope that doesn't resurface. And I'm just think, what was the intent? Was I trying to make people feel bad about who they were? Was it no. Was I trying to offend? No.”

Glaser has ‘no problem’ with ‘apologising’

Glaser shared with the news outlet, “So I'll apologize and whether or not people accept my apology is on them. But if I ever did something worth cancelling and someone was that hurt that I said a joke, I mean, I would inform myself about it." She asserted that she has “no problem” with “apologising”. She said, “I really don't. I'm just a comedian. I don't claim to have anything tight. So I say a lot of dumb things sometimes and I hope that people forgive."

However, Glaser felt that it can be challenging for some comedians. The brutal comedian divulged, “I think a lot of times with cancel culture, as soon as someone apologises and does the work on themselves and comes out and says, 'I'm horrified by what I said 10 years ago,' people go, oh, you just want your career back.”

She continued, “That's why you're saying that. And it's like, can't it be both? I want my career back and be horrified by how I acted.'We have to have the ability to change and to learn and to grow. And so I'm not scared of it (being cancelled) because I think it's stupid. And if it happens to me, I can't help it.”

The host of the 82nd Golden Globes added, “And I can't worry about something that could happen any second. And I'll just deal with when and if it happens, but I really don't want to be cancelled. It seems like a pretty terrible thing to happen to you."

Meanwhile, 2025 nominations see Emilia Peréz and The Bear leading the pack, with Glaser bringing her unfiltered humour to the spotlight.