Andrew Garfield and Selena Gomez's adorable interaction goes viral, fans say ‘he wants her bad’

Andrew Garfield fans are buzzing with speculation that the actor might have a crush on Selena Gomez. The rumours started swirling after a charming interaction between the two at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday night, where the 41-year-old actor caught fans’ attention with his seemingly affectionate demeanour. Selena Gomez, left, and Andrew Garfield arrive at the 36th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Palm Springs, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Invision)

Garfield’s adorable interaction with Gomez

In a clip which has since been going viral on social media, Garfield was caught giving the Same Old Love singer a long lingering look during the star-studded event. As the two crossed paths, The Amazing Spider-Man actor also grabbed her hand for a brief handshake, as reported by Daily Mail.

Gomez Gomez dazzled at the event in an all-white, three-piece, well-tailored suit, her raven hair styled in an elegant updo. She completed the sophisticated look with her six-carat marquise diamond engagement ring, which added an extra touch of glamour to the ensemble. Garfield also looked dapper in a chambray blue shirt underneath a brown suit.

While the fans went gaga over the cute interaction between the two celebrities, the viral clips come just weeks after the singer announced her engagement with Benny Blanco in December.

Fans weigh in on Gomez and Garfield's interaction

A user wrote, “find you a mans like Andrew Garfield admiring Selena Gomez >>>” A second use wrote, “Andrew Garfield admiring his future wife Selena Gomez.” A third user wrote, “running away THAT quick from andrew garfield but not Benny blanco… selena gomez’s mind must be studied.”

Another user said, “you can tell selena didn’t wanna bother andrew but he still introduced himself anyway omfg he’s a fan," while another user wrote, “I used to pray for times like this omfg andrew garfield wants selena gomez so bad.”