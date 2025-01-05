When the Phone Rings finale faces boycott calls for controversial 'war-torn' country portrayal

When The Phone Rings, the popular K-drama starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae So Bin, has faced criticism from some viewers regarding the portrayal of a fictional war-torn country in its finale. While the series, with its highly anticipated ending, had much to reveal, a specific scene in the last episode has sparked controversy. When the Phone Rings(Netflix)

Despite the fictional names, many viewers perceived the storyline as referencing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This led to criticism from those who felt the portrayal was insensitive or lacked accuracy in representing the complex realities of the situation.

When the Phone Rings sparks controversy

In the finale, we see the kidnapper whisper something to Sa Eon, after which he looks at Hong Hee Joo and disappears from her life. Months later, determined to find answers, Hong Hee Joo takes matters into her own hands and travels to the fictional, war-torn country of Argan, where Sa Eon had once worked as a negotiator with his journalist friend, Jang Hyuk Jin (Ko Sang-ho). After being captured by “rebels,” Hong Hee Joo is eventually rescued by Sa Eon, who has become a vigilante in the months since.

One particular scene has drawn attention: Hong Hee Joo acts as a sign language interpreter during a broadcast where Na Yu Ri (played by Jang Gyu Ri) reports on a situation in which the fictional country of “Paltima” is accused of airstrikes against another fictional country, “Izmael,” while taking Korean nationals hostage.

Despite the fictional names, some viewers quickly identified them as nods to Palestine and Israel. The scene ignited a firestorm of criticism, with fans accusing the show’s creators and network of misrepresenting the situation or pushing ‘zionist’ propaganda.

Many are now demanding accountability from director Park Sang Woo and screenwriter Kim Ji Woon, urging them to apologise, while others think the scene was completely unnecessary and out of context so it should be taken down immediately.

“For anyone who hasn't watched it, it's better to just boycott it, we all know which country they mean, they don't even bother to cover it up, and they reveal the opposite of the facts that happened,” a social media user commented. “Izmail & Paltima with Korean hostages? It's a mockery of ongoing Genocide in GAZA. WTH was that even,” another chimed in. “MBC remove the clip and apologise,” a third wrote.

When the Phone Rings ends with the highest ratings

Despite the controversy, the show wrapped up with a new personal best! On January 4, the romance thriller featuring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin concluded with the highest viewership ratings of its entire run. According to Nielsen Korea, the series finale of When the Phone Rings achieved an average nationwide rating of 8.6 percent, setting a new all-time high for the drama.

Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho’s new tvN series When the Stars Gossip debuted to an average nationwide rating of 3.3 percent. The show is airing on Netflix for global audiences.