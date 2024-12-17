Did BTS' Jin sing OST for Lee Min-ho's When The Stars Gossip? Here's what we know

BTS' Jin to sing for new K-drama

As per the report, Jin recently sang the main theme song for the new tvN drama When The Stars Gossip. This will be the second time that Jin has sung the OST for a drama. Earlier, he sang the main theme, OST, Yours, for the drama Jirisan.

Fans react to news

Reddit shared the news on its platform. Reacting to it, a fan said, "More music from Jin??? Does this man ever sleep?!! I am seated!!" A person wrote, "You know he’s a vampire right? They don’t need sleep." A comment read, "OMG yayyyy!!! so looking forward to this!" A Reddit user said, "I can't wait actually, his last OST was so so so so good. Excited."

"Man, we’ve been getting endless content from Jin since he came back. We are so well-fed!!" read another comment. "Anyway, I am so excited for this!! His vocals will slay for sure," said another person. "The Astronaut is going to sing for the stars... Hahaha, this man doesn't know how to stay still, Does he?? I'm so excited about the new OST. He always makes brilliant Songs for dramas," said another person. "Yay, I’ve been waiting to watch, and I’m so happy that Jin’s singing the OST!" read another comment.

About When the Stars Gossip

The upcoming South Korean television series has been written by Seo Sook-hyang and directed by Park Shin-woo. It starsring Lee Min-ho (Gong Ryong) and Gong Hyo-jin (Eve Kim). It also stars Han Ji-eun, Oh Jung-se, and Kim Joo-hun. The series follows the fateful encounter of a space tourist and an astronaut on a space station.

It is scheduled to premiere on tvN on January 4, 2025. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9.20 pm (KST). It will also be available for streaming on Netflix in selected regions.