When The Phone Rings review: Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin's chemistry feels straight out of fanfiction

K-drama: When The Phone Rings When the Phone Rings(Netflix)

Director: Park Sang-Woo

Writer: Geoneomulnyeo (webtoon), Kim Ji Woon

Where to watch: MBC/Netflix

Genre: Mystery, Romance

Release date: November 22

From the moment the opening credits rolled, I was hooked—just like the other K-drama fans who had been waiting for an absolute banger after months of drought. The plot? A mute wife and her icy husband. A classic pairing, but with a fresh twist of secrets and suspense. Their cold and distant marriage is jolted awake by a mysterious phone call that sets the stage for a riveting journey.

With every passing scene of intrigue, a slow-burn romance unfolds, marked by longing glances and unspoken words. You know a show is destined to deliver when its very first episode captivates viewers and plunges them into a fanfiction-inspired world brimming with mystery, suspense, and—let’s admit it—a face card that never declines.

When the Phone Rings storyline

Adapted from the webtoon The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, the story follows Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their marriage of convenience, sealed with last-minute decisions and icy receptions takes an unexpected turn after a kidnapping leaves Hui Ju as the victim. For three years, they’ve lived like strangers—no shared meals, no meaningful conversations, just silence filling the space between them. Suddenly, the couple’s icy dynamic starts to thaw as Hui Ju’s long-hidden secrets come to the surface, in addition to her mutism following a childhood incident.

As secrets unravel and games of deception unfold, Baek Sa Eon is hit with the truth—and their world is turned upside down.

The characters

Baek SaEon (Yoo Yeon-Seok) is an investigative journalist turned presidential spokesperson from a high-profile political family. However, he’s not a fan of his parents, who constantly drag him into their political ambitions and undermine his wife.

On the other hand, Hong Hi Ju is the daughter of a newspaper proprietor and works as a sign language interpreter in court and on television— a job her in-laws despise.

Sa Eon and Hi Ju’s marriage is kept out of the public eye, especially after Sa-Eon’s failed wedding to Hi Ju’s older stepsister, Hong In-A, which leads to a marriage of convenience.

Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyu Ri, Jin Kyung, Han Jae Yi, Yoo Sung Joo, Chu Sang Mi, Choi Kwang Il, Oh Hyun Kyung, and Im Chul Soo, take on the roles of supporting cast.

Overall review

Led by the talented Yoo Yeon Seok, known for his stellar performances in Hospital Playlist, Mr. Sunshine, and Dr. Romantic, and a strong female lead with a solid track record (including The Rebel, Strongest Deliveryman, and I’m Not a Robot), the K-drama has quickly charted Netflix top 10 charts. Together, they share an on-screen chemistry so electric, it practically jumps out of the screen and demands your attention from the first second.

Four episodes have aired so far, with a couple of breaks in December to keep us on our toes. The reviews? So far, nothing but love—except for the occasional comment about some “cringy” moments. But let’s be real, if you’re a K-drama fan, that’s practically the seasoning in the pot, isn’t it? The male lead, especially, knows how to work those expressive eyes to perfection, adding just the right amount of drama and thrill to every scene.

This drama is the antidote to all those shows that missed the mark. They’ll have you glued to your seat, and maybe even gasping out loud. If you’re craving a K-drama with all the right ingredients—romance, suspense, and just the right touch of drama—this is the one to watch.