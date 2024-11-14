Menu Explore
Kim Tae Ri, Park Shin Hye triumph over K-drama heartthrobs Kim Jae Young, Hwang In Youp in November actor rankings

ByAshima Grover
Nov 14, 2024 04:34 AM IST

K-drama leading ladies Kim Tae Ri and Park Shin Hye's latest onscreen outings grant them top spots on the November actor brand reputation rankings.

K-drama women crushes have yet again bested a list of heartthrobs who have otherwise blinded viewers of all sense and logic. Displaying their versatile acting chops and their potent screen presence, beloved actresses Kim Tae Ri and Park Shin Hye have conquered another ranking roster this month.

Kim Tae Ri and Park Shin Hye lead November actor rankings. (Instagram)
Kim Tae Ri and Park Shin Hye lead November actor rankings. (Instagram)

The Twenty-Five Twenty-One star’s undeniable multi-faceted charms translated into a major transformation for her fresh contributions to her latest K-drama outing in Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born. The webtoon-based drama series set in the 1950s has consistently maintained its winning streak atop numerous weekly rating and ranking charts, reserving an equivalent spot at the top for its leading lady on the performer rankings. Having premiered on the South Korean network tvN and Disney Plus (in select regions) on October 12, Kim Tae Ri’s brand-new period drama offering landed her the #1 spot in the November Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings.

Also read | Squid Game 2 controversy surrounding ex-BigBang's T.O.P casting addressed: Director never expected backlash to blow up

Kim Tae Ri and Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born cast's winning streak

According to the cumulative data from the Korean Business Research Institute analysing K-drama stars’ media coverage, interaction, community indexes, and participation, Kim Tae Ri scored the top-most position thanks to her new drama series with a score of 5,014,839. Her high-ranking victory on the chart was compared with 49 other actors who starred in shows airing between October 13 and November 13.

Given her role as a musical storyteller, Kim Tae Ri’s keyword analysis largely revolved around terms like “Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born,” “traditional theatre,” and “pansori.” The overall survey also gave her a score of 95.78% positive reactions.

Tae Ri’s co-stars Jung Eun Chae, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran and Kim Yoon Hye ranked at #4, #9, #14 and #22, respectively.

Park Shin Hye is second in line for The Judge from Hell

Coming in second place, her fellow K-drama leading lady Park Shin Hye garnered a brand reputation of 3,182,422 this month for her role as Kang Bit Na in the SBS TV dark fantasy thriller series The Judge from Hell. The 34-year-old, highly sought-after actress in the Korean entertainment industry triumphed over her co-star Kim Jae Young, whose male lead position particularly earned him a massive fanbase this time. For the role of Han Da On, Kim Jae Young secured a spot at #12 on this month’s drama actor brand rankings.

Dear Hyeri’s Shin Hye Sun was yet another highly acclaimed K-drama actress to lead the drama actor rankings in the Top 5 with a score of 1,850,143.

Also read | Who was Song Jae Rim? K-drama star found dead at 39

Check out the Top 30 K-drama Actor rankings of November 2024

K-drama ActorTheir latest K-drama
1. Kim Tae RiJeongnyeon: The Star is Born [tvN, Disney+]
2. Park Shin HyeThe Judge From Hell [SBS TV, Disney+, Hulu]
3. Lee Soon JaeDog Knows Everything [KBS2, Prime Video, Viki]
4. Jung Eun ChaeJeongnyeon: The Star is Born [tvN, Disney+]
5. Shin Hye SunDear Hyeri [Genie TV, ENA, Viki]
6. Lee Jin WookThe Judge From Hell [SBS TV, Disney+, Hulu]
7. Lee Se Young What Comes After Love [Coupang Play, Viki]
8. Han Suk KyuDoubt [MBC TV, Netflix]
9. Shin Ye EunJeongnyeon: The Star is Born [tvN, Disney+]
10. Kim So YeonA Virtuous Business [JTBC, Netflix]
11. Chae Won BinDoubt [MBC TV, Netflix]
12. Kim Jae YoungThe Judge From Hell [SBS TV, Disney+, Hulu]
13. Geum Sae RokIron Family [KBS2, Viki]
14. Ra Mi RanJeongnyeon: The Star is Born [tvN, Disney+]
15. Lee Se HeeA Virtuous Business [JTBC, Netflix]
16. Kim Young OkIron Family [KBS2, Viki]
17. Hwang In YoupFamily By Choice [JTBC, Viki]
18. Han Chae YoungSnow White's Revenge [KBS2, Viki]
19. Kim Jung HyunIron Family [KBS2, Viki]
20. Im Chae MooDog Knows Everything [KBS2, Prime Video, Viki]
21. Yeon Woo JinA Virtuous Business [JTBC, Netflix]
22. Kim Yoon HyeJeongnyeon: The Star is Born [tvN, Disney+]
23. Kim Sung RyungA Virtuous Business [JTBC, Netflix]
24. Bae Hyeon SeongFamily By Choice [JTBC, Viki]
25. Kim Ah YoungThe Judge From Hell [SBS TV, Disney+, Hulu]
26. Han Bo ReumSnow White's Revenge [KBS2, Viki]
27. Park Ji HwanSeoul Busters [Disney+]
28. Jung ChaeyeonFamily By Choice [JTBC, Viki]
29. Park Ji YoungIron Family [KBS2, Viki]
30. Kim Kyu Sun
Snow White's Revenge [KBS2, Viki]

(K-drama titles may be available for streaming on the mentioned platforms in select regions.)

