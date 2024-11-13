Squid Game 2 controversy surrounding ex-BigBang's T.O.P casting addressed: Director never expected backlash to blow up

Squid Game director Hwang Dong Hyuk has been vocally addressing numerous issues surrounding the hit Netflix sensation during recent interviews before the sequel’s December 2024 premiere. Squid Game director Hwang Dong Hyuk went ahead with former BIGBANG member T.O.P's (Choi Seung Hyun) casting in Season 2 despite backlash over his legal entanglements. (Netflix)

In addition to spilling how money ultimately convinced him to contribute to the viral K-drama’s forthcoming second season despite losing “eight or nine” teeth from stress, the noteworthy director has now set the record straight on a controversy tied to the show.

Squid Game Season 2 casting controversy

During the preliminary cast announcements for Squid Game Season 2, newcomers Im Si Wan, Park Gyu Young, Kang Ha Neul, Lee Jin Uk, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, Kang Ae Shim, Lee Da Wit, Noh Jae Won, Cho Yuri, and Won Ji An’s names came up. The multi-faceted roster also listed former BIGBANG member T.O.P., aka Choi Seung Hyun, as a new addition to the second season.

Despite the announcement’s highly awaited status, it was subjected to fierce backlash. Uncomfortable fans voiced their concerns over Choi’s involvement in the South Korean series in the wake of his previous legal entanglement. In 2017, the former K-pop star was sentenced to 10 months in prison and suspended for two years for marijuana use. As a result, he was also discharged from military service and noticeably remained absent on social media, leading to an estrangement from the entertainment industry.

Squid Game director breaks silence on casting T.O.P

On November 13 (KST), South Korean media outlet Maeil Business Newspaper reported the Squid Game director’s response to the casting controversy. Hwang Dong Hyuk said that he never expected the issue to blow up the way it did. “The incident happened a long time ago, and the sentence was completed,” he addressed the backlash surrounding T.O.P.’s casting. “Many artists have returned after similar incidents, so I thought it might be an appropriate time for him to return to work.” However, the subsequent response to the new Squid Game 2 lineup hit him with the realisation that he had possibly “misjudged” the level of public interest and scrutiny in the matter.

Nonetheless, Hwang voiced his steadfast support for the ex-BIGBANG performer. Praising his “strong commitment,” the director confirmed that he “personally oversaw his audition.”

“He sent videos of his practice sessions and demonstrated effort and talent, even during script readings,” Hwang continued as he affirmed that, in his view, Choi Seung Hyun was the “most suitable choice” for the role he is leading in the series. This is why Hwang unwaveringly set sail on the decision to keep him in, setting aside all controversial speculation brewing in the background. “I decided to move forward, as we had already invested time together,” he added.

Hwang also shut down rumours about playing favourites or opening up the casting calls to his personal connections. “I’ve always been particular about casting actors who are genuinely suited for their roles, and I don’t cast based on friendship. Even during my early career, I regretted the one time I tried that approach. It’s a principle I adhere to, especially with a project like 'Squid Game,' where I’ve only cast actors I believe are right for the roles.”

Fans await the Squid Game Season 2 premiere on December 26, 2024. Season 1’s pivotal cast members, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon and Gong Yoo, will reprise their roles

Meanwhile, Netflix has also greenlit a third season, which is slated to be released next year.