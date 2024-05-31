HT Exclusive | South Korean star Wi Ha-joon: 'I would love to star in a Bollywood movie'

“I knew how much my fans wanted to see me in a show with a two-sided romance and a happy ending”, says popular South Korean star Wi Ha Joon on his latest drama The Midnight Romance In Hagwon. (Also read: HT Interview | Kim Woojin: Telling his own story in I Like The Way and being a fan of Shah Rukh Khan's Chaleya) Wi Ha-joon wants to connect with fans all over the world. (Studio Dragon)

Given his athletic physique, Wi Ha Joon has been synonymous with high-octane action stints in hits such as Squid Game, The Bad and Crazy, and The Worst Evil. The lack of romance and unrequited love which was usually a part his track in his previous shows, had fans demanding to see him lead a romantic drama.

About The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Studio Dragon’s The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, is an unlikely romance between a student and a teacher, set against the backdrop of Korea’s hyper-competitive educational system.

Wi Ha Joon plays Lee Jun Ho, who quit his corporate job to return as a lecturer at the private academy he graduated from. He cites his reasons as entirely financially-motivated to his one-time teacher Seo Hye Jin (Jung Ryeo-won) but that's not the truth. He is back to woo and win over the love of his life, who is none other than Seo Hye Jin herself. Hye Jin had left an inedible impression on Jun Ho, during his rebellious days as a student and he has carried a torch for her since.

A still from Midnight Romance at Hagwon. (Studio Dragon)

Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times from Seoul. Wi Ha Joon says he was drawn to the character and the show as it was the perfect opportunity to showcase his romantic side.

“I admired Junho’s confidence, and his single-minded determination to seek what he wants in both work and love, which is similar to me. Like Lee Jun-ho, if there is something I want to do, then I give up on everything else and take on the challenge of achieving what I want.”

However, it is the crackling chemistry between Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo-won, which has won hearts. The actor credits it to the comfort quotient between him and his co-star.

On working with Jung Ryeo-won

“I felt comfortable with Jung Ryeo-won from the beginning. She is not only a good actor, but also has a knack for putting everyone at ease. I enjoyed working with her, and I proudly say that we had perfect chemistry, together and were able to create a good quality piece of work.”

Wi Ha Joon will be back as the detective in Squid Game 2. He reveals that both action and romance come with their own challenges. He confesses that he tends to choose characters who are similar to him at some level.

“There is nothing particularly hard or easy. Each genre has different difficulties and charms. I look at various references and try to approach the character, while understanding his situation and emotions rather than characteristics. Regarding shaping the character, the degree of expression and the appearance, is something I discuss with the director. I usually try to challenge myself with various roles, but I think I choose characters that are similar to me to some extent.”

Fanning the flames of fame, he is one of the most sought-after faces for international brands. Expressing his gratitude to fans , Wi Ha Joon expresses his desire to connect with them. “I am waiting for the day when I can communicate with fans from various countries as soon as possible.”

Though he is yet to visit India, he reveals being well aware of Bollywood and is game to star in a Hindi film if an offer came his way any time soon. “Indian content is getting a lot of attention in South Korea as well, so Bollywood comes to mind when we think of India. If I get an opportunity, I definitely want to participate in a Bollywood film.

Studio Dragon continues its hit run with The Midnight Love At Hagwon, after the spectacular hit Queen of Tears which broke viewing records across the world. The high school thriller Hierarchy is next on the studio’s roster of shows.

The Midnight Love At Hagwon, is streaming on Viki.